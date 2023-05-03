Home

Chiyaan Vikram Takes a Break From Shooting After Suffering Rib Injury During Thangalaan Rehearsals

Chiyaan Vikram has taken a break from shooting after he suffered a rib injury during Thangalaan rehearsals.

Vikram Takes a Break From Shooting After Suffering Rib Injury: Chiyaan Vikram who is basking high on the success of Poniyin Selvan-2, recently suffered a rib injury during Thangalaan rehearsals. The actor who has been hailed for his acting prowess in Mani Ratnam’s epic actioner based on the 1954 novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy which has the same title. Vikram’s portrayal of the 10th century Chola prince Aditha Karikalan or Aditha Chola was appreciated by audiences and critics. His chemistry with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini was also liked by movie buffs. The actor has now taken a break from his film shoot as he broke his rib during while rehearsing for the Pa Ranjith directorial.

Vikram’s publicist shared the news on Twitter and wrote “Thank you for all the love and appreciation Aditha Karikalan aka Chiyaan Vikram has received and for the astounding response to PS2 from all over the world. Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his Thangalaan unit for a short while. He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest.” Thangalaan is based on the real events that happened at the Kolar Gold Factory in Karnataka between 1870 to 1940. The story focuses on the mine workers at KGF during the British period. Vikram plays a tribal leader in the historical drama. Thagalaan team has grand plans of taking he film to the Oscars and eight other international awards, as reported by ETimes. The makers have sky-high expectations from the Vikram starrer as they want to submit the film for Academy Awards.

Vikram went through heavy-duty preparations for his role in Thangalaan as he had a drastic physical transformation. The actor also lost weight and shed his muscles for his character. In order to sport a half shaved head with a man bun, Vikram shaved the front portion of his head.

