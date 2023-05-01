Home

Ponniyin Selvan-Part 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Mani Ratnam’s Film Rules Worldwide, Crosses Rs 100 Crore in 2 Days

Ponniyin Selvan-2 Box Office Collection Day 3 detailed report: Mani Ratnam's film sets new records for Tamil film industry and crosses Rs 100 crore gross worldwide in just 2 days. Check the day-wise Box Office figure here.

Ponniyin Selvan-Part 2 is already a Rs 150 crore movie worldwide (Photo: Movie Still)

Ponniyin Selvan-Part 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Mani Ratnam’s Tamil epic is winning hearts all over the world. The film has grossed over Rs 150 crore at the worldwide level and is doing fabulous business in the domestic market as well. PS-2 has emerged as the third-biggest Tamil film at the worldwide Box Office this year.

In India, Ponniyin Selvan-Part 2 opened to a terrific Rs 24 crore nett and only kept growing. The first Sunday was huge for the film which stars Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles. As per a report published on the trade website sacnilk, PS-2 collected Rs 30 crore nett on its first Sunday, taking the first-weekend total to Rs 80.20 crore which is a fantastic number.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE OF PONNIYIN-SELVAN 2 AFTER THE FIRST WEEKEND:

Friday: Rs 24 crore Saturday: Rs 26.2 crore Sunday: Rs 30.0 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 80.20 crore

By the end of its two days, Ponniyin Selvan-Part 2 had already crossed Rs 110 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office. Sunday brought in an extra Rs 40 crore globally, taking the film to cross Rs 150 crore. Even though the film is doing amazingly well worldwide, it is far behind the first part – PS-1 which grossed Rs 100 crore within two days of its global release. It grossed Rs 490 crore worldwide in its lifetime run and became the third highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year.

What are your expectations from PS-2? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Ponniyin Selvan-2!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.