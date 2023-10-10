Home

Poo is Back! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s New Ad Will Instantly Take You on a Nostalgia Trip – Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan brings back her Poo avatar from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Here's how she looks now!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is loved the most for her character Poo in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Bebo’s new commercial brings back Poo! The actor has now featured in a new ad where she walks with her girls and talks like Poo just like in K3G. The ad shows Kareena Kapoor Khan in an orange blazer and blue denims, where she rates the hotel room with 2 and minus. The brand’s Instagram caption read, “How it started: #goibibo 😌 How it’s going: #goibebo 👀 Introducing our newest brand ambassador, Bebo 💅”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s GoIbibo advertisement went viral as fans loved how Kareena after so many years looks the same Poo. A fan on her Instagram post wrote, “poo returns like never before! 😍🔥❤️”. Another user said, “Yeh kaun hain jisne mujhse booking nai Kari…😂”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goibebo (@goibibo)

