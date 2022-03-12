Mumbai: TV actor Pooja Banerjee and Indian swimmer Sandeep Sejwal have been blessed with a baby girl. Confirming the good news to TOI, Poojas brother told both Pooja and the baby are well, they welcomed their bundle of joy on Saturday morning in Mumbai. Neil Banerjee said, “We are in Nagpur right now, and we are extremely thrilled with this new addition in our family. Everyone in our family is in our family is in celebratory mode. Baby’s father and daadi are by Pooja’s side in the hospital. We too can’t wait to see the baby and shall visit her soon.”Also Read - Soon Mom-To-Be Pooja Banerjee Quits Kumkum Bhagya, Teams Throws a Heartwarming Farewell - Watch Video

Pooja, who had quit TV show Kumkum Bhagya to take some time off as her due date, celebrated her godh bharai ceremony a few days ago. She even shared her maternity shoot. Pooja never shied away from sharing glimpses of her pregnancy phase with her fans. Recently, she spoke about the different phases that she has been going through in the last few months and also shared her secret diet during the pregnancy. “I wake up at around six thirty in the morning and go on a walk. I follow a healthy diet. Through the day, I make sure that I eat food that’s good for my body. But around evening, I need food like pizza, vadapav or sevpuri because I really crave for it. I cannot end my day without eating one unhealthy dish! At first, there wasn’t much that I understood about pregnancy and I was just going with the flow. But later, I started embracing my body and that actually started showing on my face which probably is the glow. So I feel that if one is comfortable with oneself, you will definitely glow.” Also Read - "Chanting Mantras Really Help During Pregnancy," Says Kumkum Bhagya Actress Pooja Banerjee | Exclusive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee)



Pooja had earlier told that she will be traveling to Delhi soon, “We have decided that after I deliver our baby, we will travel to Delhi to be with our extended family. I think having so many people around would be a blessing. Everyone will shower the baby with love. I have been brought up in a nuclear family so this would be really exciting. Because right from my dadi saas to saas, so many people would be there for me and the baby. For them it is a big thing and I want to give them the joy of being there for the baby. Then I can resume work peacefully as well. My father is on bed rest for a year now and I haven’t been able to visit them as well. So I will go meet them as well.” Also Read - Pooja Banerjee is Changing The Way Pregnant Actresses Are Expected to Work, One Stereotype at a Time!

Big congratulations to Pooja and Sandeep!