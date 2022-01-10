Mumbai: Television actor Pooja Banerjee who plays Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya has always been one of the most glamorous actors in the industry. The actor opened up about her pregnancy and stated that she will not let her job suffer as a result of her pregnancy. She has been in the industry for about a decade, has played several ground-breaking roles on television. Pooja has not only established herself as a wonderful actor but also as a role model off-screen. From announcing her pregnancy to debunking pregnancy clichés, the actress has been outspoken about her pregnancy and gone out of her way to demystify it. She looked absolutely lovely at her baby shower, has been filming nonstop for ‘KumKum Bhagya’, and has not let the producers down because she is an integral part of the show.Also Read - ZEE5 Originals Nail Police, 14 Phere, State Of Seige And Others Feature Amongst Best OTT Content

KumKum Bhagya fame Rhea aka Pooja is currently one of India’s most recognisable names, and she has also defied the stereotype that it is impossible to become a mother while at the top. The TV actor opened up about her pregnancy while still working shot three routines during her first trimester. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Kumkum Bhagya Actor Zeeshan Khan, Who Appeared In Bathrobe At Airport, is The Second Confirmed Contestant

Pooja Banerjee and her husband, swimmer Sandeep Sejwal, uploaded photos from their baby shower recently. The couple sat next to each other in front of the cake and blew out the candle in one of the photos. Between the baby dolls was a two-tier white cake with purple, golden, and blue balls. The dolls were outfitted in a variety of colourful costumes. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill Likely To Play Leads in Kumkum Bhagya Reboot? Deet Inside

Take a look:

Many sources suggested that Pooja would take a break from work due to her pregnancy or the fact that she is beginning a new period of her life! Pooja, on the other hand, silently yelled bring it on and refused to let her work suffer. Along with Kumkum Bhagya fame, Anita Hassanandani, Disha Vakani, Gautami Kapoor, and Amrapali Gupta were some of the inspiring women from the Hindi TV industry who chose to work during their pregnancy.

Pooja Banerjee definitely left us inspired! What do you think about this? Watch this space for more updates.