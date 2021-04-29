Mumbai: Bollywood actor and former Miss India Pooja Batra is in a state of shock after the demise of her husband Nawab Shah‘s brother-in-law Asim Beigh. Pooja took to Instagram to mourn the death of her family member and even shared a few pictures of Asim Beigh with his family and it seems he was too young. “In complete shock after the passing of Nawab’s Brother in Law Asim Beigh (38yrs). Too young to go. God give strength to the family to bear his loss. May his soul Rest In Peace 🙏”, wrote the actor. Also Read - When Actress Pooja Batra Met Elon Musk at 'Game of Thrones' Party | See Throwback Picture

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah’s friends from Bollywood and TV paid tribute. Divya Bhatnagar wrote: “Rest in peace… our heartfelt condolences 🙏”. Vidya Malavade wrote, “Ohh God babe..Condolences.. God give your family strength to get through this tumultous time..”. Arjun Bijlani paid condelences: “💔💔💔 RIP.. I’m so so sorry for your loss…”. Also Read - Year Ender 2019: Soundarya Rajinikanth-Akash Ambani-Mona Singh And Other Indian Celebrities Who Tied The Knot In 2019



A few days ago Nawab Shah shared that he tested positive for covid-19. While sharing his picture, Nawab wrote, “This morning I tested positive for Covid.. I hv mild symptoms and Iv isolated myself since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and stay safe.. #stayhome #staysafe.” Pooja Batra had also shared a post about him contracting virus and wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to know so many of my friends and their parents are down with COVID, my husband too tested positive..”

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah married on July 4, 2019, in the presence of their family members. They opted for an Arya Samaj wedding.