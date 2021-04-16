Actor Pooja Bedi, who is currently in Goa with fiancé Maneck Contractor, has been sharing pictures and videos from her stay. However, her latest tweet about the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 and coronavirus lockdown did not go well with a large section of netizens. She wrote, “Life is meant to be lived..not spent caged. If you died tomorrow after a year of masking/lockdown, what would ur greatest regret be?” Also Read - Fans Compare Kartik Aaryan With Sushant Singh Rajput After Being Ousted From Dostana 2, Slams Karan Johar

She posted a video with Maneck where the two are seen riding a speedboat. She captioned it, “Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa . Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived… not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that’s clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be? (sic)” Also Read - Ayurveda COVID-19 Expert Analysis: Does The Ayurveda Principle of Healing From Within Work For Coronavirus? Watch Video

Many Twitter users called out her privilege and slammed her for her ‘insensitive tweet’ as the country fights with continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. One user wrote, “Ma’am people are dying of covid complications every day.check your privilege. God bless you (sic).”

“Rich people flaunting their privileges is the reason we hate Non Goans being able to live here and make our Paradise like state a Living Hell. There are not beds for patients + we have a massive positivity rate. GOA IS CLOSED. DON’T COME HERE (sic)”, wrote another.

One more user tweeted, “You’re the virus that we should be more afraid of (sic).”

Ma’am people are dying of covid complications every day.check your privilege. God bless you. — Funnybee (@Funnybee16) April 14, 2021

This is what everyone should do. Go out. Beat the fear. Live life. Wonder why doctors are asking us to stay put. But what do they know! — Alka-line (@alkagurha) April 16, 2021

‘

Tone deaf – given many of ur closest friends hv gone to Goa, taken Covid with them, infected locals & then come back & checked into the top hospitals. This is an irresponsible tweet in a middle of a pandemic. Atleast promote mask wearing even if u aren’t wearing 1 on a boat — Protima Rodrigues (@PEyogagirl) April 16, 2021

Rich people flaunting their privileges is the reason we hate Non Goans being able to live here and make our Paradise like state a Living Hell. There are not beds for patients + we have a massive positivity rate. GOA IS CLOSED. DON’T COME HERE ! — CONRAD BARRETO * (@conradbeckham) April 16, 2021

On behalf of this super intelligent person i would like to apologise to all the covid warriors and ppl who suffered due to this. This is nt human behaviour this is clearly lack of a reality check nd too much privilege — DK (@Deepanj28952839) April 16, 2021

Our greatest regret would be allowing you to enter Goa with your dangerous mindset. @visrane these are the tourists who are thronging Goa and leading to a spike in cases. When are you going to do something about it? — Joanna #SaveMollem (@thatdoggonelady) April 16, 2021



Another Twitterati blasted on Pooja and wrote,”She is not brave neither stupid but a wannabe. The minute she will feel discomfort then see how loud her abuses will be for authorities and government. For such kinds if anything goes wrong then it’s not her it’s them (sic).”

Pooja Bedi also responded and wrote, “What privilege. ?? Beaches are available and accessible to every individual irrespective of what u consider privilege… We have a large coastline in India. It’s only your state of mind (fearful or positive) that makes u avail the ‘privilege’ (sic).”

You can sneer & be as cynical as u wish! the fact remains that people have had their lives & livelihoods snatched from them thanks 2 lockdown.The stress,lack of exercise, lack of social life, lack of outdoors, livelihood challenges hav LOWERED their immunity put them MORE at risk — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 16, 2021



Meanwhile, Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor got engaged in 2019.