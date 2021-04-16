Actor Pooja Bedi, who is currently in Goa with fiancé Maneck Contractor, has been sharing pictures and videos from her stay. However, her latest tweet about the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 and coronavirus lockdown did not go well with a large section of netizens. She wrote, “Life is meant to be lived..not spent caged. If you died tomorrow after a year of masking/lockdown, what would ur greatest regret be?” Also Read - Fans Compare Kartik Aaryan With Sushant Singh Rajput After Being Ousted From Dostana 2, Slams Karan Johar
She posted a video with Maneck where the two are seen riding a speedboat. She captioned it, “Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa . Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived… not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that’s clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be? (sic)” Also Read - Ayurveda COVID-19 Expert Analysis: Does The Ayurveda Principle of Healing From Within Work For Coronavirus? Watch Video
Many Twitter users called out her privilege and slammed her for her ‘insensitive tweet’ as the country fights with continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. One user wrote, “Ma’am people are dying of covid complications every day.check your privilege. God bless you (sic).”
“Rich people flaunting their privileges is the reason we hate Non Goans being able to live here and make our Paradise like state a Living Hell. There are not beds for patients + we have a massive positivity rate. GOA IS CLOSED. DON’T COME HERE (sic)”, wrote another.
One more user tweeted, “You’re the virus that we should be more afraid of (sic).”
‘
Another Twitterati blasted on Pooja and wrote,”She is not brave neither stupid but a wannabe. The minute she will feel discomfort then see how loud her abuses will be for authorities and government. For such kinds if anything goes wrong then it’s not her it’s them (sic).”
Pooja Bedi also responded and wrote, “What privilege. ?? Beaches are available and accessible to every individual irrespective of what u consider privilege… We have a large coastline in India. It’s only your state of mind (fearful or positive) that makes u avail the ‘privilege’ (sic).”
Meanwhile, Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor got engaged in 2019.