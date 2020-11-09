Actor Pooja Bedi who defended Milind Soman over his controversial nude picture, by sharing nude pictures of naga sadhu babas and comparing both of them, gets trolled by netizens. The Twitterati say the comparison is totally wrong and wrote on her feed that they (sadhus) don’t do it for fame. Pooja had tweeted saying: “Absolutely nothing obscene about @milindrunning aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more! His crime is being good looking, famous & setting benchmarks! If nudity is a crime all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can’t make it acceptable!” Pooja even shared nude pictures of sadhu babas. Also Read - Milind Soman Says THIS on Public’s Opinion And Controversy Over His Nude Picture

To this post, she got trolled by netizens. One of the users wrote: "Your comparison is totally wrong. First, read how one can become Naga Baba. Otherwise do not compare this cheap publicity stunt."

Another one wrote: “They don’t do it for fame… Think twice before uttering nonsense about anything. I know you people need attention at any cost but sometimes you cross the limits. #ShameOnYou”.

The third one said: “Atleast come with something sensible when comparing Call in Jain community also in that case if it’s that case of comparison This is woke feminist work how come Poonam arrested using Public property for obscenity why not Milind, who showing his good health at that age”.

Pooja Bedi gave a befitting reply to the trollers. She said: “Nudity, violence or smoking weed in name of Religion cannot be excused. Law of the land must b equal for all! Why would one naked man with penis in full view not be considered obscene & penalised, while another man with no penis showing b considered obscene? Same with Marijuana”.