Pooja Bedi hits out at Shilpa Shinde over false sexual harassment allegation, demands consequences: ‘Destroy innocent lives…’

Pooja Bedi has reacted strongly to recent remarks linked to Shilpa Shinde, calling for accountability and warning against claims that can damage reputations and lives.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/pooja-bedi-hits-out-at-shilpa-shinde-over-false-sexual-harassment-allegation-demands-consequences-destroy-innocent-lives-but-also-make-it-harder-for-genuine-survivors-to-be-believed-8435485/ Copy

Pooja Bedi slams Shilpa Shinde for fake allegations (PC: Instagram)

The recent controversy involving Shilpa Shinde’s past sexual harassment case has triggered strong reactions from the entertainment industry. After the television actor revealed in a podcast conversation that she had filed a sexual harassment complaint against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli under difficult circumstances, the statement quickly became a topic of heated debate. Several industry voices have now responded to her comments, raising concerns about the impact such admissions can have on real cases of harassment. Among the most vocal reactions came from actor Pooja Bedi, who expressed serious concern over the issue and highlighted the need for accountability in cases involving false allegations.

What did Pooja Bedi say about the controversy?

Pooja Bedi strongly criticised the misuse of laws designed to protect victims of harassment and abuse. Speaking to Variety India, she said, “Any woman who weaponizes laws meant to protect victims, be it for revenge, personal gain, leverage, publicity, or malice, is betraying the very cause those laws were created to serve. False accusations not only destroy innocent lives but also make it harder for genuine survivors to be believed. Such misuse of the law is unacceptable and must carry serious consequences.”

She further added that false allegations create long-term damage not just for the individuals involved but also for the credibility of genuine survivors who come forward with real experiences of abuse and exploitation.

Concerns over impact on genuine victims

Pooja also stressed that cases of misuse weaken the trust in legal systems that are meant to protect vulnerable individuals. According to her, when false complaints surface, it becomes more difficult for real victims to be taken seriously. She explained that such situations can lead to hesitation among genuine survivors who may fear disbelief or public judgment. Her comments reflect a wider concern within the industry about maintaining a balance between justice and accountability.

What did Shilpa Shinde say?

Shilpa Shinde, who became widely known for her role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, left the show in 2016 after alleging harassment and payment issues. While the matter was later settled, she recently stated in a podcast conversation that the sexual harassment complaint she filed at the time was not entirely based on the situation she faced.

She explained that she had limited options at the time and said, “The case ended. Nobody knows this, and I’m not afraid of telling the truth. Even today, I will say this because it is a big thing. I filed a sexual harassment case against my producer because I had no other option. Eventually, I got out of that situation because the matter was settled.”

Growing debate in the industry

The incident has sparked a larger conversation in the entertainment world about accountability, legal ethics and the consequences of false claims. While some argue that systems must be protected from misuse, others emphasise the importance of ensuring that genuine victims continue to feel safe when speaking out.