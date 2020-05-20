Pooja Bedi and her fiancee Maneck Contractor recently drove to Goa despite the nationwide lockdown. The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander actor and her fiancée were kept in quarantine facility before entering the main Goa city and that is where, Pooja shared the video of the quarantine facility provided by the government ad spoke about the condition of it. Also Read - Jawaani Jaaneman New Poster: Alaya F Facepalms as Tabu's Hippiness Locks Horns With Saif Ali Khan's Playboy Nature

In the video the actor says, “It’s not that we expect comfort but just hygiene would be really, really appreciated. Forget sanitise, just look at the amount of dirt, fungus, mold… That means it is not sanitised, people are just coming in and out of here. Nothing is actually being cleaned at all. In facilities like these, where so many people are constantly coming, it’s more of a risk, I would say, to be in a facility like this than coming from a safe house and going to another safe house. It is much more of a risk getting contaminated in a place like this than a home that we come from.” Also Read - Karan Oberoi Case: Pooja Bedi And 'Band of Boys' Members Support The Actor Against The Rape Allegations

She captioned the post, “The lack of hygiene & sanitization makes it a BREEDING GROUND for viruses. People who enter goa WITHOUT corona may get it at such a badly sanitised quarantine centre. I TWEETED out of CONCERN 4 the safety of others… BUT all people can focus on is that “a celebrity entered goa”? (sic) Also Read - Alaia Furniturewalla Excited to Play Saif Ali Khan's Daughter in New Movie, Says Character is More Like Her

In her second tweet, she wrote, “There’s a LOT of uproar about my driving to goa with my fiance who is goan! We went BY THE BOOK. Applied online 2 goa GOVT+ DCP mumbai/stopped at every checkpost/did covid test at GOA hospital & SPENT NIGHT in GOA QUARANTINE. Pl see video as 2 WHY I was upset about facility. 1/2. (sic)

Watch the video:

There’s a LOT of uproar about my driving to goa with my fiance who is goan! We went BY THE BOOK. Applied online 2 goa GOVT+ DCP mumbai/stopped at every checkpost/did covid test at GOA hospital & SPENT NIGHT in GOA QUARANTINE. Pl see video as 2 WHY I was upset about facility. 1/2. pic.twitter.com/7P3hX211jz — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 19, 2020

Pooja Bedi shared another video for trolls who are mocking her. She wrote, “I ❤ Goa! its my home too! I refuse to be a soft target for embittered, jealous, fearful & narrow-minded people. They should know facts… before they attack.!!!”

Maneck Contractor belongs to Goa and Pooja travelled to be in her Goa home.