Actor Pooja Bedi has supported Milind Soman, who is making headlines for running nude on the beach. Milind has been booked under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code for obscenity after he uploaded his nude pic running on a Goa beach. The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander actor took to Twitter to defend Milind and said that there is absolutely nothing obscene about the photo. She said that Milind's crime is being good-looking, famous & setting benchmark.

Pooja shared pictures of naked Naga sadhus and said if nudity is a crime then these babas should also be arrested. The full tweet reads as" Absolutely nothing obscene about @milindrunning aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more! His crime is being good looking, famous & setting benchmarks! If nudity is a crime all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can't make it acceptable!"



In another tweet, Pooja Bedi said: “Please tell me why this video of naked men flashing & flaunting their genitalia isn’t obscene? Because it involves men considered “holy”? Is there anything holy about what they r doing in this video? Why shouldn’t they b booked 4 obscenity? @milindrunning”.

Last week, on Milind’s 55th birthday, he shared his nude pic which was clicked by his wife Ankita Konwar. “Happy birthday to me! #55,” he had captioned it.

The complaint was registered right after Twitterati questioned that why Milind’s nude pic is not objectionable and Poonam Pandey’s vulgar video, leads her to jail? A section of people on Twitter pointed out the hypocrisy of celebrating a man for running nude, but are outraging over a woman’s clothes in Goa.