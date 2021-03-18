Controversies over web series, movies, and shows are not new. Netflix’s Bombay Begums is the latest on the list. The series that marks the comeback of Pooja Bhatt – is a story of five women who all are from different sections of society. Days after its release, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights issued an order asking OTT platform Netflix to remove scenes from the series involving minors in an objectionable form. However, now Pooja Bhatt has come out and expressed her views over the controversy. In an interview with India Today, Bhatt talked about how she faced similar challenges repeatedly in her career and debated about the definition of obscenity. She also mentioned that people on sets were very responsible when it came to dealing with the young girl on-screen and off-screen. Take a look at Pooja Bhatt’s reaction: Also Read - Bombay Begums Controversy: Netizens Extend Their Support To NCPCR, Say, 'Sexually Regressed Minds'

Here’s what Pooja Bhatt has to say:

In an interview with India Today, Pooja Bhatt mentioned that reforms are not new to people and that it is difficult for people to look out of "their own sets of biases, their own understandings, and their way of looking at the world." She further added, the fact that people are talking about Bombay Begums proves that it is a step forward because at least now it's up for debate and to be discussed.

Talking about the 'obscenity' in the movie – an issue also raised by NCPCR, Pooja Bhatt said that the entire cast and crew were very responsible when it came to dealing with the young girl on-screen and off-screen.

While there is a chorus to ban Bombay Begums by a certain section of society, Pooja believes that the final power is in hands of the viewers. ”I think eventually your intention is always understood by people in power. And institutes finally comprise people”, she added.

What’s the controversy all about?

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had earlier raised concern over the portrayal of children in series. It issued an order asking Netflix to immediately remove “certain scenes” involving minors and cited the same to be objectionable. The notice further mentioned that OTT platform must stop streaming Bombay Begums till the time mentioned scenes are removed. The commission further mentioned that content like Bombay Begums could “pollute young minds” and also result in the abuse and exploitation of children.

This is not the first instance of OTT platforms being involved in a controversy with the government. Recently, makes of Tandav also had to apologise after some viewers raised concern. There are also new rules and regulations that have come into force by the government to monitor digital content.