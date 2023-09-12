Home

Pooja Bhatt Finally Breaks Silence on Her Viral Kiss Photo With Dad Mahesh Bhatt, Names Shah Rukh Khan

Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt‘s controversial kiss photo from 1990 has been making headlines recently. In an interview, Pooja talked about the controversial magazine cover where she and Mahesh kissed each other on the lips. She opened up about the controversy in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, saying “The moment caught was ‘absolutely innocent’ and she can’t educate or roll along with how people see it”.

When Pooja Bhatt was asked about the situation and whether she regretted doing the kiss with her father, she said, “No, because I see it very simply, and I think that unfortunately jo hota hai, a frozen moment can be represented and misrepresented in any way. Aur mujhe yaad hai Shah Rukh ne mujhe yeh kaha tha when you have daughters, jab hi aapke bacche chote hai, how often children just say, ‘Mummy papa give me a kiss’. And they go this way. Mai ab bhi is umer mein bhi wahi 10-pound ki bacchi hoon for my father. Vo jindagi bhar wahi rahege for me.”

Pooja Bhatt further added, “So it was a moment that was absolutely innocent which was captured. Aur uske connotation jo hai, jinko padhna hai vo padhenge, jinko dekhna hai vo dekhege. Aur mai is cheej ko defend karne nahi baithi. Agr log baap aur beti ke rishte ko alag nazariye se dekh sakte hai toh woh kuch bhi kar sakte hai. Fir hum baat karte hai family values ki. Bahut kamal ka joke hai.”

Pooja Bhatt was seen as one of the finalists in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. She joined Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani.

Mahesh Bhatt is a Bollywood director and is known for hot films like Murder, Jism, Jurm, Raaz, Misguided, Woh Lamhe, and Chahat.

