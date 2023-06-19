Home

Pooja Bhatt Net Worth: A glimpse at the net worth swanky cars and more owned by the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant.

Pooja Bhatt Net Worth: Pooja Bhatt surprised everyone as Salman Khan declared her the thirteenth contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She has been in Bollywood for almost three decades as an actress, director and producer. Pooja is known for her revolutionary ideas as a filmmaker and working in experimental films as an actress. She was hailed for her soulful portrayal in Mahesh Bhatt’s Zakhm. She made her comeback with the web series Bombay Begums (2021) directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant has also been vocal on socio-political issues. As audiences are excited to witness her first participation in a reality show, a look at her family, career and net worth.

POOJA BHATT FAMILY BACKGROUND:

Pooja was born on February 24, 1972. She is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt. She was married to Manish Makhija in 2003 and the couple separated in 2014. Her younger brother is Rahul Bhatt, and her half-sisters are Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. Actor Emraan Hashmi is her cousin.

POOJA BHATT BOLLYWOOD CAREER:

Pooja made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Daddy (1989). The actress starred in the biggest musical blockbuster Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi opposite Aamir Khan. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and was a remake of Oscar winning Hollywood classic It Happened One Night. She acted in popular films like Tamanna (1997), Border and Zakhm (1998). Pooja also produced movies like Paap (2004), Holiday (2006), Dhokha (2007), Kajraare (2010) and Jism 2 (2012). She returned to the silver-screen with R Balki’s Sunny Deol-Dalquer Salman starrer Chup: Revenge Of An Artist (2022).

POOJA BHATT NET WORTH: Pooja’s net worth is Rs 47 Crore as of 2022, as reported by entertainment portal Tring. She earns from modeling and endorsements and owns luxury cars as well. Pooja has Audi Q7 and a Toyota Fortuner car. Her secondary income comes from brands, TV ad commercials, shows and others. For more updates on Pooja Bhatt, check out this space at India.com.

