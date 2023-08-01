Home

Pooja Bhatt on Alcohol Addiction After Ending 11-Year-Old Marriage, ‘I Had Lost Myself’

Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is currently one of the contestants on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT wherein she is making some shocking revelations about her personal life. The Veteran actress spoke about her emotional turmoil after her 11-year-old marriage ended in divorce. She also revealed how she used alcohol to cope up with the pain of her failed marriage and called it ‘the lowest phase of my life.’

Pooja Bhatt’s Lowest Phase And Alcohol Addiction After Her Divorce:

In the latest episode, Pooja was seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with her fellow contestant Jiya. She opened up on why she to chose to end her 11-year-old marriage ”I said that I wanted to live my life with comfort or keep my 10 to 11 years old relationship. My husband was not a bad person. But then I thought I had lost myself and it was not for somebody else or the betterment of life. I wanted myself back.”

Pooja also spoke how she used alcohol to cope up with the pain, but soon realised it wasn’t right solution. She said ”People ask if you are ok and people prefer you say so. And later you go and hide behind alcohol because the bottle delivers. Then I thought that I wanted to set myself free and find myself but I drilled myself more into a bad zone. So that phase in my life was the lowest phase of my life.”

She revealed how she pushed herself to the bottom of the pool and as the survivor instinct kicked in. She clawed her way out of it and decided not to give up, ”That’s very important but when I look back to that phase I never push myself away from it. I look straight in the eye and said yes you have become this otherwise what’s the difference between a bottle and a person. So now the universe said that I am ready” she added.

This is not the first time Pooja Bhatt has opened up about her divorce and her alcoholism on the show. Earlier, she revealed how her father’s one message made her to quit drinking. For the unversed, Pooja Bhatt got married to Manish Makhija in 2003, but in 2014, they decided to part ways.

