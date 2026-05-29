Pooja Bhatt recalls chemistry with Aamir Khan during Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, admits she felt a ‘spark’: ‘Would you blame…’

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her experience working in Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and shares interesting memories from the set, reflecting on the warmth and connection she felt while filming the romantic drama.

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Pooja Bhatt on her equation with Aamir Khan (PC: IMDb)

Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt shared the screen in the 1991 romantic comedy Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, a film that later became known for its music and fresh on-screen pairing. Years after the film’s release, Pooja has revisited her memories from the shoot and spoken openly about the dynamic she shared with Aamir during that period. She described their working relationship as playful and energetic, something that often kept the set lively. Over time, rumours also circulated about whether their off-screen bond carried a romantic spark, something she has now addressed in detail.

What was Pooja Bhatt’s experience working with Aamir Khan?

Speaking in a recent conversation, Pooja Bhatt recalled how her equation with Aamir Khan during the shoot was full of constant banter and light arguments. She described it in a fun way, saying, “He is not all-knowing and correct always, and we used to pull each other’s leg a lot. We were like Tom and Jerry in that sense. We were always putting each other in our respective places.”

Read more: Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker to reunite for another sports drama 25 years after Lagaan

This playful nature between the two helped create a natural chemistry on screen, which later became one of the talking points of the film. Their scenes together reflected a sense of ease that came from mutual comfort while performing.

Was there really a romantic spark between them?

When asked about long-standing rumours of a romantic connection, Pooja Bhatt responded candidly. She said, “You should ask Aamir that question. I was pretty attractive, right? Would you blame him if he was? I found Aamir Khan delightful. Aamir and I were totally in love with each other when the camera was rolling during Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. There was a spark for sure, great chemistry, but did that spark bloom into anything tangible of consequence? I don’t think so.” Her statement made it clear that while there was strong on-screen chemistry, it did not translate into a real-life relationship beyond the film set.

How did Aamir Khan work during the shoot?

Pooja also shared interesting insights into Aamir Khan’s working style. She mentioned that he was deeply involved in every detail of the film and would often rehearse scenes extensively before shooting. According to her, some people might even find him “intrusive” but she viewed it as his strong commitment to filmmaking. he also recalled a moment when Aamir suggested she avoid wearing high heels for a particular scene because it did not suit her character, showing his attention to detail in maintaining realism.

About Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin is a romantic comedy directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by late Gulshan Kumar. The film starred Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles along with Anupam Kher, Sameer Chitre, Tiku Talsania and Deepak Tijori in a special appearance.

The story follows a runaway heiress who falls in love with a journalist while trying to escape her restrictive life. Inspired by It Happened One Night, the film became popular for its emotional storytelling and memorable soundtrack. Made on a budget of around Rs 2.23 crore, the film went on to earn approximately Rs 5.90 crore worldwide and emerged as a commercial success.