Pooja Bhatt Says Vidya Balan Was Impressed With Her Kissing Scenes: Pooja Bhatt, who is making her grand silver-screen comeback with Chup: Revenge of The Artist recently spoke about her OTT series Bombay Begums. The actor who plays a pivotal role in R Balki's psychological crime-thriller recently recalled the complement she received from Vidya Balan. Balan had praised her intimate scenes in Bombay Begums pointing out that for an actor it's not easy to kissing scenes. She called Pooja and said that her scenes didn't look cringeworthy at all. The 2021 Netflix series starring Pooja dealt with issues such as sexuality, workplace harassment, power politics and more.

VIDYA LAUDED POOJA BHATT’S KISSING SCENE IN BOMBAY BEGUMS

Pooja, in an interaction with News 18 said, "Vidya called me and told me that I did a great job. She also told me, 'I know as a fellow actor that it's not easy to do kissing scenes. But you kissed damn well, man! I didn't cringe.'" She told that it felt great hearing it from a fellow actor. Pooja admitted that although B-town stars may appear glamorous and on-screen intimacy might appear to be exotic. But it's awkward for actors to shoot any kind of kissing or love-making scene. She opined, "The challenge is to make it look bearable."

POOJA BHATT RECALLS ONCE BEING PRAISED BY LATA MANGESHKAR

The actor recalled that once the late nightingale Lata Mangeshkar was quizzed among the current lot which actor's work does she resonates with. She replied, "I like Pooja Bhatt because her eyes have got a lot of pain in them." Pooja says confesses she was overwhelmed by the legendary singer's acknowledgment for her craft.

Pooja’s upcoming film Chup, also stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in stellar roles.

