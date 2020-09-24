Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, daughter of Mahesh Bhatt on Wednesday opened up about her combating alcoholism in a long Instagram post. Her social media profile is now private after she shared the post. Pooja has highlighted why people think that speaking in an open platform about this is an act of courage. The post starts from, “Three years and nine months sober today. One more quarter and I will be four. As someone who drank openly, I chose to recover openly. I truly felt it was important to share my journey to tell others, women especially, who might be struggling that they are not alone & if I could do it so could they. Was ridiculed by some but lauded for being courageous by most.” Also Read - Mahesh Bhatt's Wife Soni Razdan And Daughter Pooja Bhatt Release Clarification on His WhatsApp Chats With Rhea Chakraborty

"I wondered why people termed speaking openly about addiction issues courageous. And also why there is an `anonymous` attached to groups that help you recover. I understand more than ever today that it`s because people simplify/stigmatise addictive behaviour and tend to criminalise it without attempting to understand why someone used a substance to begin with," she added.

Saying alcohol a drug and accepting that it was her choice of drug, Pooja further wrote, "Alcohol is a drug, and was my drug of choice. Just because it is socially acceptable does not mean it is not. I have had to make more excuses for not drinking in the last few years than I ever have for drinking-to friends, foes and `well` meaning acquaintances alike."

“A fractured society can only heal & evolve when we attempt to `understand` instead of constantly standing in judgement,” she continued.

“When we empathise instead of vilify. Until then and even beyond, I will continue to speak from a place of compassion & truth, in the hope that there is ONE person out there I could goad to start on their own journey of sobriety and stay on their path. So help me God,” she concluded.

On the work front, Pooja Bhatt was recently seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback directorial Sadak 2, which also features Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.