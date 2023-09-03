Home

Entertainment

Pooja Bhatt Was Asked ‘Did Mahesh Bhatt Use Your Body…’ And Here’s Her Courageous Reply

Pooja Bhatt Was Asked ‘Did Mahesh Bhatt Use Your Body…’ And Here’s Her Courageous Reply

Pooja Bhatt reacts to a comment about dad Mahesh Bhatt and how he made up stories about rumoured ex-gf Parveen Babi - Check her witty reply!

Pooja Bhatt Was Asked 'Did Mahesh Bhatt Use Your Body...' And Here's Her Courageous Reply

Pooja Bhatt, who finished as one of the finalists on the second season of the reality series Bigg Boss OTT, is presently savouring her newfound fame. Pooja Bhatt shared a picture on her Instagram account in favour of a cause in association with PETA India. One of the internet users accused Mahesh Bhatt of using people’s ‘innocent feelings’ in order to ‘satisfy his ego’ by utilizing Parveen Babi’s stories, in the comment section. She recently responded courageously to a troller who had made derogatory remarks about her relationship with her father, the director Mahesh Bhatt, on a social media post.

Trending Now

POOJA BHATT SLAMS TROLLS FOR NASTY COMMENT ON MAHESH BHATT

You may like to read

The comment on Pooja Bhatt’s latest post read, “Your father is telling tales of stark naked Parveen Babi ran after him in dark night. To please his ego. Are you sure Mahesh Bhatt never used your body to satisfy his ego. What an irony ohh God. People can use someone’s innocent feelings to please their egos and mights. And then move freely around calling themselves sons of God (sic).” Pooja tagged the troller and wrote, “May God bless you and rescue you from the blind hate that you choose to spew. Wish you the best (sic).”

For the unversed, Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi fell in love when she was one of the leading ladies in the industry. The director left his daughter Pooja Bhatt and his wife in order to be with Parveen. Mahesh revealed that Parveen was tormented by a mental illness. However, tensions between the two grew when reports that Parveen was dating her co-star Amitabh Bachchan appeared. In an interview, Bhatt revealed that when he tried to leave Parveen’s life and was seen leaving her house, the actress ran towards him naked.

MAHESH BHATT’S INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOUR INSIDE BIGG BOSS OTT HOUSE

Mahesh Bhatt was criticized for being ‘too touchy’ and weird during his visit to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The filmmaker received criticism for his odd encounter with Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani. In addition, he was seen chatting with the other roommates and appreciating Pooja. Days after leaving the BB house, Pooja was asked about it and gave her opinions and answers in response.

Mahesh Bhatt married Lorraine Bright, who later went by the name Kiran Bhatt in 1970. The couple had two children Pooja and Rahul Bhatt. The filmmaker married Soni Razdan in 1986, and they had two kids together, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES