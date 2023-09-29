Home

Pooja Entertainment’s Ganapath – A Hero Is Born Teaser; A Spectacular Visual Delight

Ganapath teaser starring Tiger Shroff is a denotation of virtually every variety: aesthetic, emotional, intellectual, special effects and thrills. Watch

Pooja Entertainment’s latest offering Ganapath – A Hero Is Born, the teaser for the first Indian dystopian action thriller starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, is out and this one is something you’ve never seen before. The film will be a milestone in Indian cinema, as this genre has never before seen or bravely attempted. The teaser is a denotation of virtually every variety: aesthetic, emotional, intellectual, special effects and thrills. Perhaps the most impressive part of the Ganapath teaser is that it is flawless. Packed with powerful visuals and outstanding BGM, the supercut teaser is just an early taste tease for cinephiles, the movie is even bigger and more thrilling.

Watch the teaser of Ganapath – A Hero Is Born:



Producer Jackky Bhagnani shares his excitement about the project, stating, “We are thrilled to showcase one of our most ambitious project. ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born.’ This film has been crafted with immense passion and a unique vision. It ventures into uncharted territory and holds many surprises in store for the audience.”

Pooja Entertainment has been pushing the cinematic boundaries with each release. Ganapath has all the attributes to usher Indian cinema in a whole new genre of fictional thrillers.

Helmed by master storyteller Vikas Bahl, also starring Elli AvrRam, Rahman, Jameel Khan, Girish Kulkarni, Shruthy Menon and Ziad Bakri.

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co., the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023

