Mumbai: Actor Pooja Gor who is known for her role in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya opened up about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Raj Singh Arora. Pooja and Raj had been dating for around a decade but it was in 2020 that Pooja announced they were splitting up.

Talking to a leading daily, Pooja said that Raj will always remain a good friend of hers and further added that she will also be always ready to help him in any way possible. "We don't care about what the saying is we have a bond of over 11/12 years and it will always stay and we will remain friends. He is always going to be my family and his family is always going to be mine. He needed help in something and if I could I did instantly. I would do it for anybody in need. Of course, if it is him even more so. We are mature people, things are not always going to be bad and it isn't between us. And I am glad that it was that way," Pooja said.

Pooja had recently also helped Raj in traveling to the US to meet his family amid travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In December 2020, Pooja announced her separation from Raj in an Instagram post and said that they will continue to love and respect each other. Back then, she wrote, "2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good & the not-so-good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Difficult decisions take time to process, hence, I wanted to take some time before talking about it. Raj & I have decided to part ways. Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love & respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life, and I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends & that will never change. It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this, and this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time."

On the work front, Pooja is currently busy with season 2 of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya.