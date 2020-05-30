Actor Pooja Hegde recently revealed that her Instagram account got hacked and her profile has now been restored. She took to Instagram stories and shared the experience. “Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram. Hackers, you’ll suck. #firstworldproblems #hackersgetalife”, she wrote. Also Read - Pooja Hegde Reveals Her Instagram Account Was Hacked After Outrage Over Samantha Ruth Prabhu Meme

Pooja also mentioned that she deleted all the messages sent by a hacker. "Also, any message follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. I hope u'll haven't given out any personal information. Thank you. #hackersgonnahate", Pooja wrote. One of the posts shared by hacker is – a meme on actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu which read, "I don't find her pretty at all".

The latest update on this is that actors Samantha Akkineni, Chinmayi and Nandini Reddy have allegedly taken a sly dig at Pooja. Nandini took to Instagram to share a cryptic message as a response to Pooja's latest post. She posted Samantha's picture and said that she is pretty in all ways and that's one of the reasons why people love her. She wrote, "Pretty crazy…. pretty annoying… pretty stubborn….. pretty mean (when she wants to be )….. pretty much baby @Samantharuthprabhuoffl you are Pretty much all those things and that's why we love u (sic)."

On the acting front, Pooja was last seen onscreen in the Telugu action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also features Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan.