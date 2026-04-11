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Pooja Hegde REACTS strongly after Thalapathy Vijays Jana Nayagan leak, says, It takes away...

Pooja Hegde REACTS strongly after Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leak, says, ‘It takes away…’

Pooja Hegde has voiced her disappointment after the leak of her upcoming film with Thalapathy Vijay, Jana Nayagan, stressing how such incidents affect the efforts of everyone involved in filmmaking and urging audiences to support cinema responsibly.

Pooja Hegde REACTS strongly after Thalapathy Vijay

Actress Pooja Hegde voiced strong disappointment after the leak of Jana Nayagan surfaced online, sparking wide discussion across film circles. Clips began circulating rapidly across social platforms, raising concerns among fans and industry voices. Situation created unrest since film carries high expectations due to Thalapathy Vijay‘s involvement for one last time. The actress chose direct communication with the audience, sharing emotional note that reflected pain felt by the entire team. Her message focused on respect for creative effort while urging viewers to act responsibly. The issue once again highlights the ongoing struggle cinema faces against piracy in the digital era, where content spreads within minutes.

What did Pooja Hegde say?

Pooja Hegde shared a heartfelt note explaining the impact of such incidents on people behind the camera, “My lovely audience. A film is the result of countless hours, creative risks, personal sacrifices, and a team that showed up every single day, hoping to give you the best experience possible. Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it

To see it being leaked and shared illegally is tough, not because of numbers, but because it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves. Plus, don’t we all deserve to gather together to celebrate and watch Vijay sir’s last film, one last time, on the big screen in the right way. So let’s watch it the right way. Let’s wait. It will be out in due time. Let’s not encourage piracy. That’s how cinema and art will survive. Love, Art. Artists. Technicians. -PH”

Check out Pooja Hegde’s post here

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How did celebrities react to Jana Nayagan leak?

Many well-known names across South cinema stood in support of makers while condemning leak. Stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Deverakonda, Nani and many others raised voice against piracy. Messages across platforms stressed value of hard work put in by artists technicians while requesting fans to choose legal viewing options.

About Jana Nayagan delay

Film originally planned for January 9, 2026 release faced delay due to certification concerns with Central Board of Film Certification. Matter moved into review stage and currently awaits final clearance. Meanwhile leak in high definition quality created additional challenge for makers who continue legal process.

While conversation continues across industry, Thalapathy Vijay has not yet shared public reaction regarding leak of his much-anticipated project, leaving fans and supporters in shock which is also expected to be his final film appearance.

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