Actor Pooja Hegde, who is making headlines for sharing a meme of her colleague and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu which read, “I don’t find her pretty at all”, recently revealed that her Instagram account was hacked. The unflattering memes about Samantha triggered her fans who have not been pacified by her explanation and are demanding that Pooja apologise, meanwhile Pooja’s fans say she has nothing to apologise for. Samantha’s angry fans are not buying her explanation and it has prompted a Twitter trend #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni Repeats Her Yellow Sabyasachi Suit to Attend Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj's Roka Ceremony - See Pics

On Monday night, Pooja Hegde put out a tweet that her Instagram had been hacked and was in the process of being retrieved. She urged her fans to not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information to the person asking. She wrote, “Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you.” Also Read - Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Plot, Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need to Know

An hour later, she tweeted again to say the account was restored. “Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty,” tweeted Hegde. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni Bakes Her Birthday Cake, Celebrates With Naga Chaitanya in Lockdown

In Pooja’s tweets, there was no mention of Samantha and therefore the fans of both the actors have been at loggerheads.