Mumbai: Actor Pooja Hegde has been tested positive for coronavirus. She took to social media sharing the news with her fans and mentioned that she is now in home isolation. Pooja also urged people who came in her contact to get tested. “Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love & support. I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe & take care,” she wrote. Also Read - Radhe Trailer Lacks Originality: Netizens Accuse Salman Khan of Copying Allu Arjun's Seeti Maar Song

Fans were quick to send in love and wishing the actor a speedy recovery. ”Wishing you a very speedy recovery, mam” one of her fans wrote. Also Read - Thalapathy 65: Pooja Hegde Charges Rs 3 Crore For The Big Movie? Here's What we Know

Pooja Hegde made her Telugu film industry debut in 2014. Her major Tollywood blockbusters include Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Duvvada Jagannadham, and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Pooja also worked in several Bollywood movies including Mohenjo Daro and Housefull 4.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Bollywood industry hard. Several celebrities including Sonu Sood, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar and Govind were earlier tested positive.

Meanwhile, India is facing probably the worst health crisis of all time. On Monday, India reported more than 3 lakh coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day. The country recorded a total of 354,531 coronavirus cases and 2,806 deaths in the last 24 hours which is the biggest single-day spike in the daily increase in cases since the pandemic began last year.