Model-cum-actor Poonam Pandey has been arrested for disrespecting and breaking lockdown rules on Sunday. Mumbai Police detained her for violating the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown which is extended till May 17. The report states that Poonam Pandey and her boyfriend were seen roaming outside without any reason and hence, a case has been registered against her at Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai under sections 188, 269 and 51 (B) of the IPC. The police also seized their BMW car.

"A case has been registered against Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act," senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath told PTI.

Meanwhile, Poonam Pandey is known for her work in Bollywood and Telugu cinema. The erotic model became one of the top 9 contestants of the Gladrags Manhunt and Mega model Contest.

Poonam Pandey was seen in the 2013 movie Nasha where she played a teacher who ends up having a sexual relationship with one of her students. The movie did not do well. In 2014, she made a special appearance in a song titled Shyane Ishta Cricketettu from the Kannada film Love Is Poison. She then was signed on to star in a Telugu film titled Malini & Co. in 2015. In 2017 she again made a special appearance in a song, this time in Govinda’s Aa Gaya Hero. In 2018, she starred in the movie The Journey of Karma alongside actor Shakti Kapoor.