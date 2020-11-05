Indian model and actor Poonam Pandey has been booked for shooting a vulgar video at the Chapoli dam in Canacona village in Goa. The complaint was filed by the state Water Resources department which manages the dam. A case was registered against Poonam Pandey after she was spotted in the video which has gone viral. She has been booked for obscene gestures, trespassing on the government property, and for shooting and distributing an indecent video. Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) had questioned the misuse of the government property for shooting such video. Also Read - Poonam Pandey And Sam Bombay Granted Bail For Bond of Rs 40,000 in The Obscene Video Case

On the other hand, actor Milind Soman celebrated his 55th birthday on the Goa beach by running nude. His photo was appreciated by several actors and fans over his fitness at this age. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Arrested by Goa Police After FIR For Shooting an Obscene Video at a Beach



A section of people on Twitter pointed out the hypocrisy of celebrating a man for running nude, but are outraging over a woman’s clothes in Goa. Film editor Apurva took to social media and raised his voice on the same thing. He wrote: “Several people took to social media to point out the hypocrisy of celebrating a man for running nude, but are outraging over a woman’s choice of clothing. While nudity in public is an offence under the law, the different reactions to Milind and Poonam are steeped in sexism.”

Have a look at the posts shared by netizens slamming the hypocrisy of Indians:

#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble–for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qQ9UFQIYXJ — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) November 4, 2020

One day we shall celebrate female nudity the way we celebrate Milind Soman running naked on the beach! One day, someday…!

.

.@milindrunning

.

.#MilindSoman #happybirthday https://t.co/Y6Dj2nNkSQ — Bidisha Ghosal (@BeeGhosal) November 4, 2020

Poonam Pandey, who was staying at a five-star hotel at Sinquerim in North Goa, was detained by a Calangute police team in the afternoon and later handed over to the Canacona police, an official said. The actor was “detained for questioning”, Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh told PTI.