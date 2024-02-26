Home

Poonam Pandey Defends Her Death Stunt Again: ‘Na Maine Rape Kiya, Na Murder…’

Bollywood actor and model Poonam Pandey in a recent interview mentioned about her noble cause of awaring women about cervical cancer. In the conversation she states, she didn't do anything with a criminal mindset.

New Delhi: Actor and model Poonam Pandey has been making headlines ever since the diva tried to pull off a fake death stunt for the sake of cervical cancer awareness, and yet again Poonam became the talk of the town. On Monday evening, Poonam Pandey had a short conversation with the reporter. The viewers were taken aback when Poonam Pandey claimed that the fake death was to raise awareness about the growing concerns of cervical cancer and it was for a noble cause. Later during the conversation with the reporter, Poonam also stated that her mother disagreed with her idea of faking death. Read along.

Poonam Pandey Defends Her Act of Fake Death, ‘I Did For a Beautiful Cause…’

When the news reporter questioned what was the motive behind faking her death to aware women of cervical cancer? To this Poonam Pandey expressed, “Cervical cancer was trending on number one on Google. One million plus women have considered taking vaccines for cervical cancer. What I did was for a very beautiful cause. I am proud of myself (sic).” Poonam Pandey further claimed that through her campaign many lives of women had already been saved.

Poonam Pandey Opens Up About Her Mother Dealing with Cancer

The reporter pointed out that people are furious at her for faking her death when multitudes of people had already lost their lives fighting their battle against cancer and the reporter further added that her fake stunt was nothing but a mockery of death. Poonam Pandey expressed, that I would like to tell you that my mother was diagnosed with cancer. We used to be a middle-class family and I remember my dad’s savings were spent to save my mother’s life. She won the battle and she’s doing fine now.” She further pointed out that many don’t even have medical insurance claims.

Later in the conversation, the reporter indicated that the actress was trolled for faking her death, she added her fake death was treated like a mockery on social media and pointed out the seriousness of the issue that Poonam Pandey faked her death. Reverting back to the reporter’s statement Poonam added, “Many women are proud of it, Yes, my fake death stunt might have been wrong, that is debatable. Try looking at the positive side rather than look at the trolls (sic).”

My Mother is Proud of Me, Says Poonam Pandey

Poonam further added, “While was campaigning about this cancer, I first informed my mom, and her first reaction was ‘Yeh kya pagalpan hai? (What madness is this?)’ But the moment when I started explaining to my mom that women aren’t aware of cervical cancer and it is a fact in India. So the moment I told them about the situation, she was proud of me and if my mother is proud of me I genuinely don’t care about anyone else and I forgive the handful of people who spoke ill of me. (sic).”

Poonam Pandey Claims, ‘Maine Koi Crime Nahi Kiya…’

In the interview, the reporter stressed the fact that under Poonam’s name, multiple cases and lawsuits have been filed and how is she looking forward to dealing with the consequences. To this Poonam Pandey expressed, “Yeh koi crime nahi hai main kya crime kkiya hai? Maine kisi ka murder kiya hai bahar? Paise loote hai maine? (This is not a crime, what crime have I committed? Have I murdered someone? Did I steal any money?) Did I rape somebody? Did I kill somebody? (sic).”

The reporter also indicated that Poonam Pandey had made a mockery of death. Poonam then later asks for suggestions from the new reporter on “changing her behaviour.” Later in the conversation, the reporter asked if she was paid to run the campaign. To this Poonam replied, “You can check my bank statements, you can check anything. It was genuinely done for a noble cause (sic).”

It was interesting to note that the alternative idea suggested by the new reporter was ‘that rather than faking her death on social media instead, Poonam could have directly taken the underprivileged woman to the cancer institute. However, Poonam Pandey differed from her ideas and suggested that her campaign idea was better.

What Exactly Did Poonamy Pandey Do?

For those who are not aware, Poonam Pandey’s official Instagram account announced the actor’s death on February 2, 2024. The post stated, “This morning has been tough for us. We are deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Anyone who ever came in contact with her experienced pure love and kindness. During this time of mourning, we kindly request privacy as we fondly remember all that we shared with her.”

Poonam Pandey’s Fake Death Stunt Revealed, ‘I’m Alive…’

The actress later posted a video statement, revealing that she was actually alive, just one day after the news of her death. She clarified that the purpose of the stunt was to raise awareness about cervical cancer. However, not everyone supported her actions, as several celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut and Karan Kundrra, criticized the actress for her stunt.

What are your thoughts about Poonam Pandey’s fake death act? Do you think that her actions are done for a noble cause?

