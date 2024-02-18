Home

Poonam Pandey Deletes Cervical Cancer Awareness Post From Instagram Account Days After Faking Her Own Death

In February, Poonam Pandey staged her death purportedly to raise awareness about cervical cancer. However, her publicity stunt had unintended consequences.

Actor-model Poonam Pandey has been hitting the headlines ever since the actress faked her death. Once again, Pandey has grabbed headlines, and this time it was again for her Instagram post. However, surprisingly, Poonam did not add a new post, instead, she deleted all her Instagram posts related to cervical cancer, days after she faked her death in the name of cancer awareness. Back on Saturday, Poonam shared a cryptic post where she wrote, “The truth shall be revealed soon.”

With the recent cryptic post of the actress, users online are speculating that something else is also yet to be revealed. The intern is not happy about her move when she along with her team fakes her own death due to cervical cancer. In response to Poonam’s latest post, numerous individuals have once again voiced their dissatisfaction.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)



As soon as the actress shared the Instagram post, many followers took to the comment section and trolled the actress. While one user wrote, “She literally deleted everything about cervical cancer.” Another “We don’t want to hear any fake truth,” One more commented, “Not interested.” Someone else slammed her, writing, “More drama.”

What did Poonam do?

On February 02, 2024, Poonam flashed in the headlines when her team shared a post on official Instagram that claimed that the actress passed away due to cervical cancer. Her manager additionally verified to media outlets that she had passed away from cervical cancer at 32 years old. Nonetheless, one day later, Poonam resurfaced on Instagram, revealing that she had staged her own death as a means of raising awareness about cervical cancer.

However, just the next day, a video was shared on the official page of the actress, where Poonam herself can be seen in the video as she says, “I am alive. I didn’t die of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I can’t say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer.” Her publicity stunt backfired, and it created a massive uproar among people. Further, the actress landed in legal trouble when an individual filed a defamation lawsuit of ₹100 crore against Poonam and her husband, Sam Bombay, over the fake death stunt.

