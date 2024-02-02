Home

Poonam Pandey Dies at 32 of Cervical Cancer, Manager Confirms

Poonam Pandey passed away on Friday due to cervical cancer. The actress was 32-years-old. The news of her demise was confirmed by her manager.

In a shocking turn of events, actress Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer. The actress was 32 years old. The news of her demise was confirmed by her manager and later her team issued an official statement on Instagram. The official statement on Instagram read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

During an interview with Zoom, Poonam Pandey’s manager disclosed that the actor succumbed to cervical cancer. Known for her active involvement in films and frequent social media presence, she was no stranger to controversies. Additionally, Pandey also made headlines when she became a part of Kangana Ranaunt’s reality show Lock Upp. Throughout her time on the show, Poonam embraced controversy. On a particular occasion, she promised to go topless if her fans secured her from eviction.

