Poonam Pandey Dies: Munawar Faruqui, Pooja Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Mourn

Munawar Faruqui, Pooja Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Other Bollywood Celebs React to Poonam Pandey's Heartbreaking Demise

Poonam Pandey Death: In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor and model Poonam Pandey passed away on February 1, succumbing to cervical cancer, as announced by her manager on her official Instagram handle. The news has left the industry and fans in mourning, prompting an outpouring of condolences from fellow celebrities. Poonam‘s manager, Parul Chawla, revealed to India Today that the actor had been diagnosed with the last stage of cervical cancer. The revelation came as a surprise to many, as Poonam had maintained privacy about her health struggles, creating a profound impact on those who admired her.

Renowned actress Kangana Ranaut, who had hosted the reality show ‘Lock Upp’ in which Poonam was a contestant, expressed her grief on Instagram. Kangana wrote, “This is so sad, losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti.”

Daisy Shah, another actor from the industry, took to social media to pay her respects. She shared, “Shocked and saddened by the news of Poonam Pandey’s demise. May her soul find tranquility, and may her loved ones find strength. Gone too soon #PoonamPandey #RestInPeace.”

Pooja Bhatt, known for her heartfelt expressions, mourned Poonam Pandey’s death on Twitter. She wrote, “So tragic to hear about #PoonamPandey. I had never met her, but when life claims someone so young, it is always devastating. My prayers & deepest condolences to her family, friends & everyone whose life she impacted.”

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, who was Poonam Pandey’s co-contestant on ‘Lock Upp’, mourned the actor’s death on X. He wrote, “Shocking! can’t process the news. Poonam was great human being. Sad. RIP (sic).”

Poonam Pandey, recognized for her work in the entertainment industry, had gained attention through her participation in the reality show ‘Lock Upp,’ adding another layer of connection with host Kangana Ranaut. As the news of her untimely demise spreads, fans and colleagues remember Poonam as a talented star who left an indelible mark on the industry.

May her soul rest in peace.

