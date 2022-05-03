Mumbai: Kangana Ranuat’s Show Lock up is hitting towards finale and is getting more intense. While some contestants have succesfully reached finale, some had to leave the show after. Poonam Pandey recently got evicted from the reality show ‘Lock Upp.’ Despite being a great participant, she lost the game and was eliminated during a challenge.Also Read - Lock Upp: Anjali Arora Reveals She Attempted Suicide as a Teenager by Drinking Phenyl!

In an arena task between Poonam and Saisha Shinde, there is a tunnel in which there is a (safety) buzzer, both of them had to enter the tunnel and press the buzzer marked on each letter. Saisha eventually won, Poonam lost and was locked out from the ‘Lock Upp’. Also Read - Sonu Nigam Breaks Silence on National Language Row: 'Tumhaare Baaki Deshon Se Pange Kam Hain...'

Poonam cried a lot after her loss, before leaving Karan Kundrra praised her and said: “You have had a commendable journey”. Also Read - Saisha Shinde Says She Was 'Queen' in Throuple With Boyfriend And Girlfriend | Lock Upp News

Poonam was seen on the show revealing her secret about facing abuse from her ex-husband. She also shared how her family was thrown out of a housing society because it was her family. Even none of the family members told her the reason why they were thrown out because she was the only earning member.

She also took off her T-shirt in one of the episodes as she promised to her fans. She was one of the contestants who was close to the finale but got evicted.

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

(FROM INPUTS: IANS)