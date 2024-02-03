Home

Poonam Pandey Faces Backlash For Fake Death Drama, Internet Calls it, ‘Worst Publicity Stunt’- Check Reactions!

Poonam Pandey is facing backlash on various social media platforms. A comment stating that those who questioned her were justified has been widely circulated.

In a bizarre turn of events model, actor and reality TV star Poonam Pandey faked her own death in order to aware people of cervical cancer. Back on Friday, the team of the actress took to her Instagram profile and shared the news of Poonam’s demise. The statement read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer.” However, now after Poonam’s new video of quoting “I am alive” has created a buzz on the internet. Also, the video is facing massive backlash from the audience as they are furious at Pandey for taking such a step over a serious issue.

Poonam’s post on Instagram has received a flood of comments that have poured on the model’s post. While a user commented “Next time people won’t take you seriously, you just destroyed your entire credibility,” another said, “WORST PUBLICITY STUNT EVER!” Ever since the news of Poonam’s death surfaced online, it grabbed attention with many people speculating that the news was fake.

Internet’s reaction to Poonam’s death

Microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) was filled with tweets on Poonam’s death. While a person wrote, “Poonam Pandey is alive. Using a platform to spread awareness might be commendable, but faking your own death is a new low. Shame!” A comment read, “Yes yes! Poonam Pandey is alive. But using a serious issue like cervical cancer for cheap PR is absolutely disgraceful.”

A user said that this was expected and wrote, “As expected! All of this was a publicity stunt! All the people who were questioning her were right!” A tweet read, “Poonam Pandey is the biggest fraud, she is alive. This is beyond shameless.”

Take a look at the reactions here:

So Poonam Pandey had faked her death. Clarifies on Instagram. This is Beyond Shameless #PoonamPandey #PoonamPandeyDeath pic.twitter.com/1p6m37F4XC — The Unrealistic Guy (@Guy_Unrealistic) February 3, 2024

Poonam Pandey is Alive!

She played the death prank to create awareness for ‘Cervical Cancer’.

Do you think one can joke around like that?#PoonamPandeyDeath #PoonamPandey #PoonamPandeyDead @iPoonampandey pic.twitter.com/TJDpqxnIvg — Payal Mohindra (@payal_mohindra) February 3, 2024



Poonam Pandey talks about why she faked her own death

Contrary to death reports, Poonam Pandey revealed on Saturday that she had ‘fabricated’ her demise and is alive and in good health. Taking to Instagram, Poonam wrote, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me.”

In a separate Instagram post, Poonam mentioned that her stunt was intended to raise awareness about cervical cancer. “But tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease,” her caption further read.

“Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer,” she added.

