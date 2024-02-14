Home

Poonam Pandey Finally Faces Legal Action For Her Death Stunt, Here’s All About Her Punishment

After Poonam Pandey staged her own death to raise awareness about cervical cancer, she has incited criticism from those who believe she diminished the seriousness of death.

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay land in trouble.

Actor-model Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay have landed in legal trouble as the duo have been slapped with a ₹100 crore defamation case for her fake death stunt. The case has alleged that Pandey and Bombay minimized the gravity of a severe illness and fabricated a ‘misleading death conspiracy,’ as per a report by Times of India.

According to the publication, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by an individual called Faizan Ansari with the Kanpur police. In the FIR, it was asserted that both Poonam and Sam colluded to stage her death, downplayed the gravity of cancer, and exploited the sentiments of numerous individuals. He urged for their arrest and appearance before a court in Kanpur.

“Poonam Pandey and her husband Sameer Bombay have fabricated a false conspiracy of death. Along with this, they have made a joke out of diseases like cancer. Poonam orchestrated the drama for publicity and played with the emotions of millions of Indians and the Bollywood film industry,” read a part of an FIR published by TOI.

Further, in the same report, Ansari, who lodged the FIR claimed that he is filing a lawsuit against them for Rs 100 crore. For the unversed, a massive controversy arose when the news of Poonam Pandey’s demise surfaced online. Pandey’s official Instagram handle claimed that she died from cervical cancer. Also, the actress’ manager confirmed the news of Poonam’s death. Nevertheless, a day later, Poonam resurfaced on Instagram, declaring that she had orchestrated her own demise to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

In an Instagram video, she said, “I am alive. I didn’t die of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I can’t say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer.” She went on to talk about the disease. Sharing the video, Poonam wrote, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease.”

