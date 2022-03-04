Actor Poonam Pandey is inside Kanagna Ranaut’s controversial show Lock Upp and she has been making shocking revelations from her real life. While speaking to host Kangana, Poonam claimed that she is not controversial at all in her real life and just a ‘simple girl’ who has made mistakes. When Karanvir Bohra quizzed Poonam inside the jail, he asked if she really loved estranged husband Sam. She then told how controlling was Sam Bombay, She didn’t like his drinking habits and also would beat her. Poonam said, “Nobody wants something like this to happen to them. Who likes to get beaten up. I had like four floors of house, private garden, private terrace and I had everything. I had a big fuc**ing house. If I am in one room, I am not allowed to be in that room, he would ask me why are you in that room. He would force me to be with him in the room he wanted. When I used to tell him that I wanted some time with myself and fresh air and wanted to go on the terrace, I wasn’t allowed.”Also Read - Lock Upp: Actor Karan Kundrra Is All Set To Enter Kangana Ranaut's Controversial Show As A Jailor To Teach Contestants 'Discipline' - Details Inside

"I was not allowed to take my phone anywhere, and was not allowed to touch my phone in my own house. If I love my dog and sleep with them, he would say I love my dogs more than him. What kind of statement is that? Why should I get fuc** beaten up for loving my dogs. Is that a reason to get a brain hemorrhage? Because I have one.

Asking the same from Sam Bombay, E-Times reported Sam’s side of the story. “Till date, I haven’t spoken about whatever has been happening with me for 4 years. This is the first time I am speaking out,” he began.

Talking about his marriage with Poonam, Sam said, “Our marriage has been beautiful and I remember only those things. Sometimes, it is just that 10 per cent is not good in a relationship. Unfortunately, everyone wants to focus on that imperfect 10 per cent. I took the saat pheras with her seriously. Whatever Poonam is saying, it’s sad, unnecessary and useless. She makes news out of nothing because she loves to be in the news.”

Asking about the domestic violence allegations made by Poonam Pandey, Sam said, “Let me ask you what is domestic violence (DV). Is it physical, verbal, emotional, psychological or mental? There are too many things here. Millions of men are suffering and they have no way to get out of this. A woman makes one call and the police will grab the man and put him in custody. But I have to go to the cops 20 times and yet they won’t do anything. What else can I say? Let me tell you that she charged me with molestation and sexual assault on our honeymoon. And, this happened within a week of our marriage. An FIR was lodged. A few days later, she called me back and said that molestation is a big word and she had no idea what molestation is. It is beyond my comprehension how one can be charged with molestation on his honeymoon. Later, she took back the charge. As I said, nobody will believe the man; whatever he says doesn’t matter.”

When asked about their separation, he said, “Like I said, assault comes in various forms. And as I said, several men are suffering from this and at some point a man will snap. Whatever happened between us, I wasn’t the one who initiated.” Asked about being loyal in the relationship. He said, “Loyalty is not a big word; it’s the basis of any relationship. Without loyalty there is no trust and honesty, and then there’s failure. Good guys don’t make it. You have to be a bad boy. That’s how you survive. Has she ever complained about me cheating with anybody? I have had multiple relationships with celebrities bigger than Poonam. Has anybody accused me of assault? Never. Has Poonam been accused by other men of assault? Yes. So there’s a pattern here. And this is what the police told me; I had no idea about this.

Sam Bombay still believed that it’s a part of their lives and hoped she wins the show. “Besides that, I am hoping and praying that Poonam does well in ‘Lock Upp’. I hope she wins”, Sam concluded.