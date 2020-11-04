Actor Poonam Pandey, who is popular for her erotic videos, has caused yet another stir in Goa. The Goa Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against unknown persons days after pictures of her provocative photoshoot at the secluded Chapoli dam site in Canacona appeared on social media. The FIR followed a complaint by the local opposition party, Goa Forward, which had alleged that Pandey had participated in a “porn” photoshoot in a property owned by the Goa government’s Water Resources department. According to Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Pankaj Singh, an offense had been registered against unknown persons under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Arrested by Goa Police After FIR For Shooting an Obscene Video at a Beach

"Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offense registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam" tweeted ANI.

Durgadas Kamat, Vice President and spokesperson, Goa Forward demanded the resignation of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues. "Video of Poonam Pandey has gone viral in Goa. The video was shot at Chapoli Dam in Canacona, The area is highly secured and is the property of the Water Resource Department, Goa government. Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) normally issues permission for the shoot in Goa. The Chief Minister is the chairman of the ESG. The BJP government led by Pramod Sawant is promoting Goa as porn destination which is bringing bad name to the state," Kamat told ANI.

In September, Pandey (29) had filed an FIR against her husband Sam Bombay for causing hurt, criminal intimidation and molestation at the Canacona police station.