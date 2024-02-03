Home

Poonam Pandey is ALIVE, Says ‘I Didn’t Die Due To Cervical Cancer’ in Video – Watch

Contrary to earlier reports, actress Poonam Pandey is alive. A video on her Instagram, posted on February 3, 2024, refutes the previous news of her demise.

Actress Poonam Pandey is still alive. Earlier on February 02, 2024, the news of her demise shook the entire entertainment industry. However, in shocking turn of events, on February 03, 2024, a video on Poonam Pandey’s Instagram account was shared where the actress can be seen alive. In the video, Poonam can be heard saying “I am still alive and didn’t die due to cervical cancer.” In her Instagram video, the actress revealed that she is completely fine and she did this in order to spread awareness about cervical cancer, an issue that has claimed multiple lives.

Poonam Pandey adopted a unique method to promote awareness regarding cervical cancer. Sharing the video, the actress shared a long post which read, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring”

Take a look at the video here:

Back on February 02, 2024, the news of Poonam’s death was confirmed by her manager. The same was announced by her team through an Instagram post which read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.” Poonam Pandey gained recognition not just for her contributions to the entertainment industry but also for her lively presence on social media.

