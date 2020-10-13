Internet sensation Poonam Pandey who is also an actor has been making headlines after she got married to Sam Bombay. Within two weeks of marriage, they hit a rough patch and Poonam filed a complaint of sexual assault and molestation against her husband in Goa. Then after sometime, they patched up and share posts on Instagram as a happy couple. Also Read - After Domestic Violence Allegations, Poonam Pandey And Husband Sam Bombay Are Back Together

Poonam Pandey is back with her erotic videos. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a sultry video of herself grooving to Justin Bieber's famous song Yummy. The diva who is known for her bold pictures and videos, flaunts her hot figure in the video. After watching the post shared by her, fans have gone crazy with her killer moves and watch it on repeat. It seems like Poonam is quite happy to be back with her husband Sam.

Watch the video below:

Speaking to ETimes, Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay confirmed that they are back together and have sorted out. When questioned about whether they have patched up again, Poonam started off by saying, “We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out.” She further explained in detail, “Everything is sorted. It all got blown out of proportion. It got distorted, I would say.” Poonam Pandey then continued, “We are back together,” and added, “You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs?” She goes on saying that she is madly in love with Sam, she reveled, “I am feeling very, very happy.”