Internet Sensation Poonam Pandey and her Sam Bombay, who recently got hitched in a hush-hush affair in Mumbai, were clicked by the paparazzi at the airport, leaving for their honeymoon. Her wedding with her long-time boyfriend Sam was a private event. She wore a beautiful blue and pink lehenga and the pictures went viral within a minute. On Wednesday, Poonam Pandey and her husband left for their honeymoon to LA. She told TOI that they will be going to LA for their honeymoon. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Speaks on Her 'Secret Wedding' With Sam Bombay And Honeymoon Plans

Spotted by paps, Poonam Pandey wore a light pink crop top with white pants. Also, there is something which you didn’t expect coming from Poonam and that is her wearing a bridal chooda, mangalsutra and red color sindoor on her forehead, following all the post-marriage rituals. Yes, for her airport look, Poonam Pandey chooses to wear all these beautiful things and no doubt, the actor looks beautiful. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Gets Married to BF Sam Bombay, See Wedding Pictures Here

In the video shared by ViralBhayani, Poonam is seen holding her husband’s hand and giving him a kiss. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Gets Engaged to Sam Bombay, Flaunts The Giant Solitaire in Viral Post

Watch the viral video of Poonam Pandey here:

Take a look at Poonam Pandey’s airport pictures:

Poonam Pandey | PC: Viral Bhayani

Poonam Pandey | PC: Viral Bhayani

Poonam Pandey | PC: Viral Bhayani

Poonam Pandey’s wedding was a private ceremony at her home in Bandra, attended by family, and select close friends who danced with us and blessed us. The September 1 wedding looked like a happy event with Poonam flaunting her wide smile in most of the pictures. She said, “I have known Sam for three years now and we have been living together for two years. I met him while shooting for a project. We couldn’t ignore the fireworks between us and everything has been like a romantic Bollywood movie since”.