Poonam Pandey NOT Dead? Netizens in Doubt Say ‘Cervical Cancer Patients Don’t Die so Suddenly’ – Check Reactions

Poonam Pandey reportedly died of cervical cancer on Friday morning. Her demise news has sent shockwaves across the nation.

Poonam Pandey, an actor and model, died on Friday at the age of 32 from cervical cancer. Parul Chawla, her media manager, told ANI on Friday confirmed her demise. Pandey’s official Instagram account released a post announcing the actor-model’s passing on Friday. Social media have been going crazy over the actress’ sudden death. People on X (previously known as Twitter), and Instagram are responding shockedly to the news. Social media users are questioning the authenticity of the news. Netizens are also irked about how Poonam’s family hasn’t released a word ever since her demise.

Following this, some have conjectured that it may be a PR hoax. Others are taken aback since Poonam has never before disclosed her disease. One of the users wrote, “Cervical cancer patients don’t die suddenly, out of nowhere. Just checked Poonam Pandey’s Instagram. Until four days ago, she was fine, posting glamorous media. If she is indeed dead, it needs to be investigated. There were reports of a troubled relationship with her husband in the past that involved the police. And I hope this is not a publicity stunt disguised as creating awareness for cervical cancer, which would be unethical and irresponsible, especially when dealing with sensitive issues like health awareness (sic).” Another user wrote, “News of the death of Poonam Pandey due to Cervical cancer is so fishy! Nobody can die suddenly due to cancer when you were fit and fine till four days ago. And no one runs a paid hashtag like #PoonamPandey after death! (sic).”

Social Media Users REACT to Poonam Pandey:

News circulating that Poonam Pandey is dead is this real or account hacked….? @iPoonampandey#PoonamPandey pic.twitter.com/eXQgEhEfMy — (@ButcherOffi_) February 2, 2024

News of the death of Poonam Pandey due to Cervical cancer is so fishy! Nobody can die suddenly due to cancer when you were fit and fine till four days ago. And no one runs a paid hashtag like #PoonamPandey after death! pic.twitter.com/9wRgJMEznq — Vijay Patel (@vijaygajera) February 2, 2024

Cervical cancer patients don’t die suddenly, out of nowhere. Just checked Poonam Pandey’s Instagram. Until four days ago, she was fine, posting glamorous media. If she is indeed dead, it needs to be investigated. There were reports of a troubled relationship with her husband in… — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 2, 2024

People saying #PoonamPandey is alive. Giving facts that:

nobody dies of cervical cancer

so early

she wasn’t in kanpur. If it’s a stunt, she will be the only person who sees reactions. If not then stop spreading it pic.twitter.com/dcgTagwd64 — Zuhaib Hassan Shaheeen (@ZaibiShaheen) February 3, 2024

Look at the smile on her face at her last media event.

Respect She literally lived her life like every day is a last day and for her she knew it could be any day.#PoonamPandey dies of cervical cancer.

Is that True or False?#PoonamPandeyDeath pic.twitter.com/YLn1kr5eQh — Manakdeep Singh Kharaud (@Iam_MKharaud) February 3, 2024

Poonam Pandey, well-known for her bold pictures and videos, debuted as an actor in the 2013 film Nasha. She was also a part of Kangana Ranaut’s first season of Lock Upp in 2022. A post shared on her official Instagram handle read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

For the unversed, cervix cancer is one of the common types of cancer that affects the cells in the cervix—the part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It is the fourth most frequent cancer in women worldwide, accounting for over 604,000 diagnoses and 342,000 deaths in 2020.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.