Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in a pornography-related case. Poonam Pandey who had filed a police complaint in 2019 against Raj Kundra, reacted on the same and said, “At this moment my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty & her kids. I can’t imagine what she must be going through. So, I refuse to use this opportunity to highlight my trauma. The only thing I’ll add is that I have filed a police complaint in 2019 against Raj Kundra and subsequently registered a case at the honourable high court of Bombay against him for fraud & theft.”Also Read - When Raj Kundra Said 'Politicians Are Watching Porn' in a Viral Tweet Made 9 Years Back

Poonam Pandey further added in reference to a criminal case filed by her against Raj Kundra and his associates. She said: “This matter is sub judice, hence I would prefer to limit my statements. Also, I have full faith in our police & the judicial process”. Also Read - Raj Kundra's Arrest: Know Poonam Pandey’s Connection in Porn Film Creation Case

Poonam Pandey had claimed that she collaborated with the company Armsprime Media for an app named after her (Poonam Pandey app) in March 2019. She revealed: “We had agreed upon a certain percentage of the revenue generated by the app to be given to me. However, I realised certain discrepancies in revenue sharing and hence, decided to terminate the contract. I also informed them about the same via email. All hell has broken loose since. They continue to post my pictures and videos on the app. To my horror, they also leaked my personal mobile number along with messages like ‘Call me now as I am free to talk’ and ‘Call me now. Let us talk and I will strip for you’ on the app. After that, I started receiving calls from all over, not in dozens but thousands, at odd hours, asking me for explicit services. People started sending me pornographic images and videos. I even left the country for three months hoping that the situation will become normal on its own. However, as soon as I landed back, I started receiving calls and obscene messages all over again. Sometimes, I would get calls where I could only hear heavy breathing from the other side. These callers claim to know my address, too. I changed my number, but after I messaged Saurabh Kushwah (one of the associates of the app company, who is one of the accused) from my new number, asking him to refrain from uploading my pictures and videos on the app, I started receiving calls and messages on that number, too.” Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Husband Businessman Raj Kundra Arrested in Creation of Porn Films Case

Earlier this year Raj Kundra said he has sold his shares of the company last year to the Founders of the company. However, his name again popped up as an investor in Armsprime Media. Raj Kundra was called by the property cell and he reached the office at 8 pm on July 19. He was arrested after questioning.