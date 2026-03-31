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Poonam Pandey pregnant? Her Baby bump pic breaks the internet; Fans ask Is this publicity stunt? - See here

Poonam Pandey pregnant? Her Baby bump pic breaks the internet; Fans ask ‘Is this publicity stunt? – See here

Poonam Pandey’s latest post showing a baby bump has left fans confused, real pregnancy or another headline-making move?

If there’s one celebrity who knows how to grab attention within seconds, it’s Poonam Pandey. Just when the internet seems to settle, she drops something unexpected, and this time, it’s left everyone guessing. Her latest Instagram post has sparked fresh chatter online. The reason? A visible baby bump. Yes, you read that right. But before you jump to conclusions, the internet isn’t convinced either.

Poonam Pandey’s baby bump photos go viral

In the now-viral pictures, Poonam is seen smiling straight at the camera while showing off what looks like a baby bump. In one photo, her T-shirt is rolled up to highlight it clearly, while in another, she poses more casually with it pulled down. The caption? No words, just a mix of emojis, including a pregnant woman, baby faces, and a milk bottle. And that was enough to send social media into a frenzy.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

Almost instantly, the comments section turned into a debate zone. Some users seemed surprised, while others were clearly doubtful. One comment read, “Great prosthetic! Aren’t you a day ahead for April 1st, eh?” Another simply asked, “What? Seriously?”

A section of users even speculated whether the images were AI-generated. Others wondered if this was yet another carefully planned stunt. And honestly, given her track record, the confusion isn’t surprising.

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Poonam Pandey’s 2024 ‘death hoax’ that shocked everyone

This isn’t the first time Poonam has left people questioning reality. In 2024, she made headlines after a post on her social media claimed that she had passed away due to cervical cancer. The news spread quickly, only for her to come back a few days later and reveal that it was all staged. She later shared a video saying, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me.” Her intention, she explained, was to create awareness about the disease.

The reason behind the controversial move

Explaining her decision, Poonam said her stunt was meant to start conversations around cervical cancer and its prevention. “But tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease,” she had written.

While some appreciated the intent, many questioned the method.

And now, with these new pictures doing the rounds, the big question returns: Is this real, or is it another moment designed to get people talking? For now, there’s no confirmation. But one thing is clear: Poonam Pandey knows exactly how to keep the spotlight on her.

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