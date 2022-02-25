Mumbai: Ever since controversial actor Poonam Pandey got married to Sam Bombay, there have been problems. Poonam, who will be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, shared about her troubled marriage. In an interview with ETimes, Poonam revealed that she is single and stated that having a troubled marriage was unfortunate. “No woman wants to go through such incidents. I married him but then that happened and it was unfortunate. It is not as silly or funny as it sounds. I am single right now and not looking for a companion”, said the Nasha actor.Also Read - Lock Upp’s Third Contestant Babita Phogat Lands up in Jail, Says ‘Ab Hoga Asli Dangal’

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay tied the knot in September 2020. However, things got ugly when days after marriage, she accused Sam of physical assault and claimed that it was a half-murder. But later they patched up saying that every marriage has 'ups and downs.' In 2021, she filed another complaint against him for assault.

Poonam, who now lives separately, told the portal, "I am doing pretty well. I don't want to talk much about Sam Bombay at the moment as I am currently in a healing process. I am going to a therapist." When she was asked about dating someone else, she clearly refused. "No, absolutely big no. Five years from now maybe but at the moment, I am definitely not thinking on those lines anymore."

Meanwhile, Poonam will be locked up in the controversial show. She had expressed her excitement to be on the show and said that she is not aware of what is going to happen inside the jail and just knows a little bit about its concept. Poonam had said, “I am super excited to inform everyone that I am a part of the biggest controversial show in India -Lock Upp. I don’t know what will happen in there because whatever I have read and have seen about the show, I have understood that I have to perform a task even for my basic necessities and there is no luxury in this Lock Upp.”