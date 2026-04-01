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Poonam Pandey reveals truth behind viral baby bump post, says maine socha war chal rha... - WATCH

Poonam Pandey reveals truth behind viral baby bump post, says ‘maine socha war chal rha…’ – WATCH

After leaving fans shocked with her “pregnancy” post, Poonam Pandey finally breaks silence, and it was all a prank.

What started as a surprise “pregnancy reveal” quickly turned into one of the most talked-about internet moments, and now, the truth is finally out. Poonam Pandey, who had left social media guessing with her baby bump photos, has confirmed that she is not pregnant. Yes, it was all part of an April Fool’s prank. But was it just harmless fun, or did it go a bit too far? That’s the question many are asking right now.

On March 31, Poonam posted pictures showing off a baby bump, instantly grabbing attention. Fans flooded the comments with congratulations, while others were not so sure and began questioning if it was real.

The timing raised eyebrows, too. Just a day before April 1, many suspected something was off, but there was no confirmation until Poonam herself stepped in.

Poonam Pandey clears the air: “Prank tha yaar”

On April 1, the actor-model shared a video on Instagram, finally revealing the truth behind the viral post. “Guys, thank you so much for your lovely wishes. Lekin mein pregnant nahi hu. Guys, aaj April Fool day hai, prank tha yaar.” With this, she ended all speculation and made it clear that the entire thing was staged for fun.

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In the same video, Poonam explained her reason behind the prank. She said she wanted to bring a little lightness during stressful times. “Waise hi war chal raha hai, puri duniya waise hi stress me hai, maine socha mein tumlog ko thodha sa entertain karti hu. Mein tehri Poonam Pandey, mera haq banta hai aapko shock karne ka. Itna seriously mat lo yaar life ko, thodha chill maaro. Hai na!” She ended the video on a playful note, even singing the April Fool song, clearly enjoying the reaction her post created.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

Internet reacts: Funny or unnecessary?

As soon as her clarification went viral, the internet had mixed feelings. Some users said they had already guessed it. “Pata tha mujhe,” one commented. Another wrote, “Apun ne toh kal ich likh dala thha ‘Nice prosthetic’ beedu!!!” However, not everyone was amused. “Ye accha nahi kiya aap ne,” one user wrote, calling the prank unnecessary.

This was the last post where it all began!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

Not Poonam Pandey’s first controversial stunt

This isn’t the first time Poonam has made headlines for a shocking move. In 2024, she faced heavy backlash after her team falsely announced her death, which later turned out to be an awareness campaign about cervical cancer. That incident had already divided public opinion, and this latest prank seems to have done the same.

Love it or hate it, Poonam Pandey knows how to stay in the spotlight. Her April Fool prank once again got people talking, debating, and reacting in real time.

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