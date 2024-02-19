Poonam Pandey Served With Another Legal Notice in Death Stunt Case, Blames Stakeholders in New Cryptic Post

Home

Poonam Pandey Update: In a recent post on Instagram Poonam Pandey made big claims that her stakeholders had sent a legal notice associated to her death. See Post.

Mumbai: Model and actress, Poonam Pandey is now a familiar name on social media. From faking her death to landing in defamation cases, Poonam has been making headlines since she faked her death for the sole purpose of bringing awareness about Cervical cancer. Recently on Poonam’s Instagram handle, the diva made a shocking claim stating that the ‘Stakeholders have got the shivers…’. Read along.

Poonam Pandey Makes Shocking Claims On Instagram- See Post

Days after faking her death Poonam Pandey has become the talk of the town, recently on her official Instagram handle Poonam shared a post that read, “So now that I said the truth shall be revealed, the stakeholders have got the shivers. And sent us a legal notice (sic).” The model made a huge claim that now the stakeholders have approached her manager associating with her fake death stunt which was now being served with a legal notice.

Take a look at Poonam Pandey’s Instagram Post:

Earlier Poonam shared another cryptic post on her social media account that read, “The Truth Shall Be Revealed Soon (sic).” It came days after when Poonam was filed for a lawsuit of defamation of Rs 100 crore. Based on the reports claimed by Pinkvilla, Faizan Ansari had filed a lawsuit against Poonam Pandey.

Here’s What Poonam Pandey Shared on Instagram:

Poonam Pandey’s Fake Death Stunt Backlashes Her

Earlier, Poonam Pandey’s fake death came as a shock in the entertainment industry when no one had realised that the model was doing it for the sake of raising awareness on cervical cancer. On her Instagram Story, a message read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared (sic).”

Cases Made Against Poonam Pandey

Later, within 24 hours Poonam’s death news was declared fake when she came forward and shared a video of her stating the reason why she did this act in order to raise awareness among the people. While many from the film industry lashed out at her for pulling off a hideous act to gain publicity was not justified.

Additionally, Sam Bombay who is her ex-husband and Poonman Pandey had been charged with a lawsuit for defamation of Rs 100 crore. Based on the reports claimed by Pinkvilla, Faizan Ansari had filed the case against the actress. He lashed out at Poonam for, “trivialising the seriousness of cancer and manipulating the emotions and trust of millions (sic).”

Ansari took rigorous actions against Poonam’s fake death stunt and filed an FIR to the Police Commissioner. It read, “Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay conspired to stage her death, making a mockery of a serious illness like cancer. Poonam Pandey orchestrated this stunt for her personal publicity, betraying the trust of millions of Indians and the entire Bollywood industry (sic)”

It is also to be noted that Poonam Pandey’s name had been ripped off from the campaign which was initiated by the health ministry for raising awareness about cervical cancer.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.