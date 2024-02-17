Home

Entertainment

Poonam Pandey Shares Cryptic Post, Days After Facing Defamation Lawsuit- See Post

Poonam Pandey Shares Cryptic Post, Days After Facing Defamation Lawsuit- See Post

Days after facing defamation lawsuit Poonam Pandey on her Instagram shared a cryptic post that read, 'The Truth Shall...'- Check post.

Poonam Pandey Shares Cryptic Post, Days After Facing Defamation Lawsuit- See Post

Mumbai: Model and actress Poonam Pandey has been stealing the spotlight ever since her fake death stunt about cervical cancer awareness that went terribly wrong. Earlier Poonam also faced a defamation lawsuit for Rs 100 crore. Recently the diva shared a cryptic post on her official Instagram account that read, “The Truth Shall Be Revealed Soon (sic).”

Trending Now

Check Out Poonam Pandey’s Latest Instagram Post

For the unknown Poonam Pandey’s official Instagram account declared her dead on February 2, 2024. The story read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared (sic).”

You may like to read

Take a look at Poonam Pandey’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

Poonam Pandey Release Video, ‘I’m Alive…’

The actress later released a video statement, revealing that she was actually alive, just a day after the news of her death. She explained that the purpose of the hoax was to raise awareness about cervical cancer. However, not everyone was supportive of her actions, as several celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut and Karan Kundrra, criticized the actress for her stunt.

Lawsuit Filed for Rs 100 Against Poonam Pandey’s Fake Death Stunt

There are reports of a Rs 100 crore defamation case being filed against the actress and her ex-husband Sam Bombay. According to Pinkvilla, Faizan Ansari has filed the case, accusing Poonam Pandey of trivialising cancer and manipulating people’s emotions by faking her own death.

He has also requested authorities to arrest Pandey and her former husband. Ansari has also lodged a complaint with the Kanpur Police Commissioner, alleging that Pandey and Sam Bombay conspired to stage her death, mocking the seriousness of cancer. The FIR stated that Pandey orchestrated this stunt for personal publicity, betraying the trust of millions of Indians and the entire Bollywood industry.

While Poonam Pandey gained attention all over the internet, many from the film industry fired back at her and called her “cheap” for pulling such fake publicity stunts. Earlier the MSD marketing agency settled its tie with Poonam Pandey due to her fake death stunt. Poonam was also a part of the health ministry’s awareness where her name was rigged off from the cervical campaign.

What are your thoughts on Poonam Pandey’s fake death stunt? Do you think any legal action action must be taken?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.