Mumbai: Poonam Pandey is a controversial model-actor who is in the news for her erotic videos and photos. A few days ago, there were reports that say she is six weeks pregnant. Poonam Pandey slammed rumors and urged the media to not make her fake pregnant. She denied expecting her first child with her husband, director Sam Bombay. The two got married last year amid the coronavirus scare after being in a live-in relationship for two years. Also Read - Poonam Pandey's Instagram Account Hacked, Says 'I Hope Miscreant Doesn't Misuse It'

Poonam Pandey spoke to Zoom and confirmed that she is not pregnant. She slammed by saying: “Zabardasti pregnant mat banao (Do not forcefully make me pregnant). For women, it is good news and for me, it was bad, as I was not pregnant. Ek bar puch toh loh (At least, ask me once). Anything about my life is like an open book. Me pede batungi, agar me pregnant hu (I will distribute sweets if I become pregnant).” Also Read - Case Registered Against Milind Soman For Running Nude on Goa Beach, Sharing Obscene Pic on Social Media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey Bombay (@queenpoonampandey)



Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay tied the knot in September. During their honeymoon, the actor had filed domestic violence case against her husband for brutally beating her. However, they were back after a few days. Also Read - Poonam Pandey And Sam Bombay Granted Bail For Bond of Rs 40,000 in The Obscene Video Case

In November, both Poonam and Sam were arrested in Goa for sharing obscene content on social media. They were booked under sections 292 (taking obscene photos), 293 (circulating the obscene photos on social media), 294 (for the obscene act), and 447 (trespass) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 4 and s of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, and section 67-A of the IT Act.