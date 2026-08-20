Poonam Pandey slams Sunita Ahuja for ‘abusing’ Govinda, says ‘Itne achche pati dev mile hai’

Controversial actress Poonam Pandey speaks on supporting actor Govinda after his wife Sunita Ahuja withdraws the case. She said, '100 Percent Support Karungi’.

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Poonam Pandey supports Govinda (PC -Instagram)

The ongoing public fallout between Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja has taken another turn. Although Sunita recently withdrew her divorce case, the controversy surrounding their marriage has continued, with Sunita’s comments about Govinda’s alleged relationship with his Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar adding to the discussion. Now, actress Poonam Pandey has spoken in Govinda’s support and criticised Sunita for allegedly abusing her husband.

Poonam, who worked with Govinda in Aa Gaya Hero, was asked about the controversy while speaking to the media. She defended the actor and questioned Sunita’s decision to publicly criticise him. “Gaali mat do yaar. Itne achche pati dev mile hai, tumko Govinda mila hai. Kya baat kar rahe ho? Pehle se nahi pata tha kya ke woh itne bade star hai? (Don’t abuse. You’ve got such a wonderful husband; you’ve got Govinda. What are you talking about? Didn’t you know he was such a big star before?)”

Poonam Pandey Says She Supports Govinda

When Poonam was asked whether she was supporting Govinda in the ongoing controversy, she made her position clear. “I will support Govinda, sir. 100 percent support karungi. Main toh unhi ko karungi, jo gaali de raha hai, unko thodi na karungi (I will support him 100 percent. I will only support him, not the one who is abusing).”

Poonam Reacts To Sunita Ahuja’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Remark

The controversy recently intensified after Sunita reacted to pictures of Govinda with Komal Rani Swarnkar at the airport. Sunita had made a ‘sugar daddy’ remark while speaking about the actor and his co-star. Reacting to the controversy, Poonam appeared to dismiss Sunita’s criticism and pointed out that Govinda and Komal were seen together publicly at the airport. “Yeh kuch bhi hai. Peeth peeche thodina ghum rahe the; airport pe the (Anything she says. He was not roaming behind her back; he was at the airport).”

Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Case

The latest development in the Govinda-Sunita controversy came on Wednesday, when Sunita was spotted outside a family court in Mumbai. Her appearance led to speculation that she might be taking the next step in their reported marital dispute.

However, Govinda’s manager later clarified that Sunita had gone to court to withdraw the divorce case and not to file one.

What Did Sunita Say About Govinda And Komal?

Sunita has previously spoken about Govinda’s equation with Komal, who worked with him in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. After the two were recently spotted together, Sunita questioned their public appearance and made a sharp remark about Komal. “Picture banna bhi toh chaiye. Promotion hota hai picture banne ke baad. Kya bolne ka… Beti ki umar ki ladki ko leke ghum raha hai, sharam toh aana chaiye thoda isko. Aur standard toh hona chaiye. Tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai, kapde toh dhang ke pehno. Humlog ko dekho kya style mein chalte hai. Very bad, he’s lost his mind.”

Govinda also reacted to Sunita’s remarks and asked her to be more careful with what she says publicly. The actor said that he has received fame, respect and wealth from God, but that does not give anyone the right to insult people who have less. “Aap ek bhi kasar nahi chhod rahi hain ki main logon ke dilon se utar jaun. Shohrat, izzat, daulat sab mili hui hai, uparwale ne di hai. Iska matlab ye nahi ki jiske paas nahi hai, use aap jalil karein. Aap thoda sa hadh mein rahiye.”