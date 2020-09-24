Internet sensation and actor Poonam Pandey who got married to Mumbai-based filmmaker and long-time boyfriend Sam Bombay last month filed a complaint against him for allegedly molesting and assaulting her. Sam Bombay was arrested in Goa on Tuesday and on Wednesday he was released on conditional bail by a trial court. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Accuses Husband Sam Bombay of Molesting, Assaulting, Threatening Her, Latter Arrested

In a recent interview with TOI, Poonam Panday revealed the incident that happened in Goa where both of them had gone for work. She told the portal, "Sam and I had an argument, which escalated, and he began hitting me. He choked me and I thought I was going to die. He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed. He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me. Somehow, I managed to break free and bolted out of the room. The hotel staff called the cops, who took him away. I filed a complaint against him".

Poonam has planned to end her marriage as she doesn't want to go back to a person who would beat her like an animal. She further revealed, "This time, I don't plan to go back to him. I don't think it's a smart idea to return to a person, who has beaten you up like an animal, without even thinking of the consequence. In a bid to save our relationship, I have suffered a lot. I prefer being single than in an abusive relationship. I have decided to end our marriage. It's about time I moved on."

Poonam said that her relationship with her boyfriend Sam has always been violent but she thought after getting married to him, he would change. However, things worsened as she said Sam would get very possessive about her and lose his temper.

Sam Bombay was booked under Sections 353 (causing hurt), 353 (insult) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, has been directed by the court to report before the investigating officer at the Canacona police station in South Goa for four days and cooperate with the investigation.

On the work front, Poonam Pandey has acted in Bollywood films like Nasha, The Journey of Karma, and Malini and Co.