Mumbai: Actor and model Poonam Pandey is known as a controversial queen and we wonder why she is always surrounded by controversies. On Monday, Poonam was papped at the Mumbai airport like a normal celebrity but what caught netizen’s attention was her outfit. If you see closely, she wore just a full-bodysuit. Her pictures and videos from the airport went viral and in no time, Poonam Pandey was trolled by the netizens who wrote, ‘ye body warmer kyun pehenlia’ (Why did you wear a body warmer at the airport), another troll wrote, ‘Ye Toh Hum Bachpan Se Pehen Rahe Hain’ (We have been wearing warmer since our childhood). While looking at Poonam’s outfit, do you feel she copied Kim Kardashian? As Kim wore a full-body black nylon bodysuit, which had a face mask with openings around her eyes and mouth.Also Read - Poonam Pandey Admitted to Hospital After Suffering Head-Face Injuries; Husband Sam Bombay Arrested

Take a look at the photos of Poonam Pandey:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Model Connection in Raj Kundra Case: From Sherlyn Chopra to Sagarika Shona Suman Models Who Were Connected to Raj Kundra And Hotshots App

A few days ago, Poonam Pandey‘s husband Sam Bombay was arrested for beating her up. He was detained by the Mumbai police for allegedly assaulting his wife. According to ANI, Poonam was under a treatment at a hospital for head, face and eye injuries. “The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face,” the Mumbai police had said. Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Poonam Pandey Urges Women to Speak If Something of This Sort Has Happened to Them